Tom Kerridge has hit out at politicians and parties for using immigration as a “battering tool” and to “mask” years of “poor spending.”

The celebrity chef appeared on this week’s edition of Question Time when the panel were asked a question about whether Britain is “succeeding at integration.”

In response, Kerridge delivered an impassioned defence of immigration and the positives different cultures have brought to the UK.

Kerridge said he “very proud” of the country for being an “incredibly inclusive, culturally rich, diverse and wonderful space.”

He then name-checked Reform MP Robert Jenrick for his language around immigration and integration, saying his comments are “very unhelpful” and “helps drive division.”

Kerridge went on to say that immigration is “constantly used by political parties for masking years and years” of infrastructure issues.

“It is not the fault of immigration,” he continued. “It is the fault of poor spending, it is the fault of poor money management, and it’s constantly used as this battering tool.”

You can watch his words below.