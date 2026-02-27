The Greens are more likely to win the most seats at the next general election than the Conservative Party, according to bookmakers.

In the early hours of Friday morning, it was announced that the Green’s Hannah Spencer had won the Gorton and Denton by-election in a stunning victory for the party, ahead of both Reform and Labour.

At the same time, it was a humiliating night for the Tories. Whilst their candidate Charlotte Cadden had next to no hope of winning the seat, she managed to make some unwanted history by not even earning enough votes for the Tories to get their deposit back.

The events in Gorton and Denton have had an impact on the betting odds for the next election.

With the Greens proving they can win in Labour heartlands and fend off the challenge of Reform, combined with the seemingly growing irrelevance of the Conservatives, the bookies reckon Zack Polanski’s party have a better chance of winning the most seats at the next general election than the Tories.

The likes of Ladbrokes and Bet365 give the Greens odds of around 5/1 to claim the most seats, compared to 6/1 on the Tories.

The Greens are now shorter in the betting than the Conservatives to win the most seats at the next GE.



Following last night's by-election, here's how we bet:



Reform UK – 7/4

Labour – 2/1

Greens – 11/2

Conservatives – 6/1

Restore Britain – 16/1

Lib Dems – 33/1

Your Party – 200/1 — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) February 27, 2026

Meanwhile, BetFred, Sky Bet and Paddy Power are offering odds closer to 4/1 for the Greens, with the Tories even further back on 7/1.

A true sign of the times.