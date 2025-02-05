Rebecca Long-Bailey is one of four MPs to be readmitted to the Labour Party after they were suspended last summer.

Long-Bailey has had the whip restored along with Richard Burgon, Ian Byrne and Imran Hussain. They had all been suspended for voting against the government on the two-child benefit cap in July last year.

John McDonnell, Apsana Begum and Zarah Sultana were also suspended from Labour for voting against the government, however they have not been readmitted to the party.

The seven MPs were suspended by Prime Minister Keir Starmer in July 2024 after they voted with the SNP in an amendment notion to scrap the two child benefit cap.

Related: Labour MPs set up parliamentary group to ‘bring down’ threat of Reform UK