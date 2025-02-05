Zarah Sultana has claimed she only found out she was still suspended from the Labour Party thanks to a Mirror article.

On Wednesday, MPs Rebecca Long-Bailey, Richard Burgon, Ian Byrne and Imran Hussain had the Labour whip restored after six months.

They were four of seven MPs, along Sultana, John McDonnell and Apsana Begum, who had been suspended in July last year after voting against the government on the two-child benefit cap.

However, Sultana, McDonnell and Begum remain suspended by Labour.

In a post on X, the MP for Coventry South claimed she only found out she was still suspended after reading a Mirror article about the news.

She wrote: “I’ve just found out from this article that my whip still hasn’t been restored. Turns out speaking up for Palestine is still a punishable offence.”

I've just found out from this article that my whip still hasn't been restored.



Turns out speaking up for Palestine is still a punishable offence.https://t.co/AbpMRab9lz — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) February 5, 2025

The MPs had been suspended by party leader Keir Starmer last year after they voted with the SNP in an amendment notion to scrap the two child benefit cap.

Related: Labour MPs set up parliamentary group to ‘bring down’ threat of Reform UK