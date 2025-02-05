Labour MPs have set up a parliamentary group to “bring down” the rising threat of Reform UK, amid growing concern about the rise of the populist party.

MPs representing the 89 constituencies where Reform came second in last year’s election have formed an informal caucus to counter Nigel Farage’s party, which topped a major national poll for the first time earlier this week.

The group aims to coordinate the political messages and strategies for MPs challenged most strongly by Reform and they have already urged government ministers to “shout more loudly” against the party.

A small delegation is also expected to travel to Germany in the coming weeks to learn about the rise of the far-right Alternative für Deutschland Party (AfD) ahead of the country’s election later this month.

A new YouGov poll released on Monday narrowly put Reform UK in the lead for the first time in a national poll at 25 per cent, with Labour on 24 per cent and the Conservatives on 21 per cent.

But, many Labour MPs believe Nigel Farage’s poll numbers can collapse if their policies and candidates come under closer scrutiny on issues such as illegal migration.

One of the MPs involved in the new discussions told the Guardian: “There is a major focus now on how to beat Reform. Various groups have been set up and we have been talking to Downing Street about what works. One of our main messages to the leadership is we need to do more on illegal migration especially.”

While other MPs in the caucus are focusing on tackling Farage’s controversial views on the NHS.

“Labour MPs are rightly concerned about Nigel Farage’s plans to make people pay to access NHS services and will carry on taking the fight to them and other opposition parties in parliament and at the ballot box,” a Labour Party source said.

Farage faced backlash from Keir Starmer’s party last month after he suggested the UK should follow in the footsteps of France “where you pay into effectively an insurance scheme.”

Labour insiders have already confirmed that the NHS will be brought up in time for May’s local elections, with one source saying: “The public cares deeply about the NHS, and the principle of it being free at the point of use is non negotiable for almost everyone. It represents British values. That’s why it’s important that we highlight the danger of Nigel Farage’s consistent position on moving to a fee paying model.”

Reform is hoping to win hundreds of seats in the council elections in three months, but the government expect they won’t do as well as they think.

One minister concluded: “Reform is doing well, but then Ukip also did well in between national elections. That will change as soon as people start to pay attention to what they are actually saying.”

