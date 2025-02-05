Georgia Toffolo has revealed she and her husband, Brewdog founder James Watt, carry out ‘quarterly reviews’ of their relationship.

A couple of months ago, you may have never known who James Watt is, and unless you were a reality TV fan, you’d like have had no idea who Georgia Toffolo is either.

But thanks to a combination of controversial statements and bizarre videos, the pair have been catapulted into the public eye like never before.

In the latest peak behind the curtain into their personal life, Toffolo has revealed in a TikTok that she and Watt carry out a ‘quarterly review’ of their relationship.

And be in no doubt – this is as serious a review as you’d get at work.

Admitting that people might find this “a bit weird” – correct – the Made in Chelsea and I’m A Celeb star explained the reviews start off by them telling each other “what they love” about the other person.

Then, they “talk about things we love about our relationship,” before moving onto the more thorny issue of “talking about things we could do better or feedback we would like to give.”

She continued: “I feel like if you don’t nip it in the bud, completely irrelevant things like ‘I don’t like your lip balm’ can turn into bigger, major things that actually could affect your relationship.”

Toffolo finished by saying she “would highly recommend having a state of the nation for all relationships.”

More damning proof that these two are really the most LinkedIn relationship in the world.

