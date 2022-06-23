In Devon’s Tiverton and Honiton, Neil Parish, the Tory MP since 2010, resigned after admitting he had watched pornography on his phone in the House of Commons.

The Liberal Democrats are the main challenger in this rural south-western constituency, where they are hoping to recreate by-election wins in North Shropshire in December and Chesham and Amersham a year ago.

Victory for the Lib Dems would require overturning a Conservative majority of 24,239, but party leader Sir Ed Davey was confident they were “neck and neck” with the Tories on the eve of the vote.

Well, one person who has jumped ship from the Tories is Nick Sleeman, manager of the Honiton Conservative Club, who was snapped with the Lib Dem’s Tim Farron.

Out canvassing in sunny Devon. Just had a lovely chat with Nick Sleeman, manager of the Honiton Conservative Club… who is voting Liberal Democrat tomorrow! Thanks Nick. pic.twitter.com/qfKUzZMZrb — Tim Farron (@timfarron) June 22, 2022

Reactions

Im thinking Nick Sleeman, manager of the Honiton Con Club, won't be manager of the Honiton Con club for much longer. — …. (@SSK5H1) June 22, 2022

Even their own are against #JohnsonTheCorruptPM https://t.co/b5wHueWFlB — Just in time #FBPE #3.5% #GTTO (@Beebopalula21) June 23, 2022

This is Nick



Nick has had a gutful of Johnson’s lies and broken promises



Nick is voting Liberal Democrat tomorrow



Nick is smart



People of Honiton and Tiverton



Be like Nick 🔶 https://t.co/unTh56KJ8p — Angus Bond (@Goodison_Blues) June 22, 2022

I'm an instinctive miserablist, but just maybe they can do it. https://t.co/2xYFXFmmzH — Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) June 22, 2022

This has to be one of the most glorious tweets of all time!!

Great work by @timfarron and fair play to Nick Sleemon 👍

It would really bug @BorisJohnson if everybody retweeted this, just saying….. https://t.co/y3a7hnSfkp — Rob Friar #FBPE #GTTO (@Rob__Friar) June 22, 2022

It’s so laughable. As in the local elections, the local Conservatives want nothing to do with their Party 🤣🤣#VoteToriesOutTomorrow #JohnsonOut149 #VoteSmart https://t.co/K9Qbio7g8f — Sally Miller 💙 (@SallyMi83941850) June 22, 2022

Wowser. The natives are definitely turning. https://t.co/zYaAKBSZPg — Fionna O'Leary, 🕯🇪🇺 (@fascinatorfun) June 22, 2022

