RMT’s general secretary Mick Lynch has been making headlines, as he has been on the front foot in EVERY TV interview leading up to and during the strike action.

Now he is making meme history!

It comes as a fresh strike by rail workers has gone ahead after the union at the centre of a bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions accused the Transport Secretary of “wrecking” negotiations.

Talks were held on Wednesday between the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), Network Rail and rail operators in a bid to break the deadlocked row.

But there was no breakthrough, with the RMT criticising Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Grant Shapps has wrecked these negotiations by not allowing Network Rail to withdraw their letter threatening redundancy for 2,900 of our members.”

Here is a clip of his best bits:

Just a video of Mick Lynch bodying journalists and Tories pic.twitter.com/C1kLroXFZX — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) June 22, 2022

One fan is Hugh Laurie who tweeted: ‘I don’t know enough about the rail dispute. I only observe that RMT’s Mick Lynch cleaned up every single media picador who tried their luck today.’

I don’t know enough about the rail dispute. I only observe that RMT’s Mick Lynch cleaned up every single media picador who tried their luck today. — Hugh Laurie (@hughlaurie) June 21, 2022

Memes

As ‘Mick mania’ continues a number of memes have emerged that are very funny, we have pulled the best together for you, enjoy!

Mick Lynch warming up before another TV Interview with a Tory pic.twitter.com/pA5EGvldpi — ARTIST TAXI DRIVER (@chunkymark) June 23, 2022

NEWS! British news presenters to go on strike until their employers remove any risk of encountering Mick Lynch https://t.co/xJebaAINbU pic.twitter.com/OlepB8e4tm — NewsThump (@newsthump) June 22, 2022

just replied to a work email while i’m on holiday pic.twitter.com/YpL4y38V2z — Scott Chegg (@buckfastbadlad) June 22, 2022

Every Tory MP after taking on Mick Lynch pic.twitter.com/gcYpyBwipk — David Preece (@davidpreece12) June 22, 2022

Day 2 of @RMTunion’s industrial action. The arguments to undermine them are getting stranger @NickFletcherMP 🥴 pic.twitter.com/t5e9TXLDwx — sludgemag (@sludgeonline) June 23, 2022

@RMTunion I'm no professional meme maker, but you get the idea. Maybe @BanditNanna could do it proper justice. pic.twitter.com/AOsfYxO8P5 — BabyBillyFreeman (@BabyBillyFreemn) June 22, 2022

Try focusing less on the evil criminal mastermind aspect and concentrate more on the uncanny physical resemblance https://t.co/qvHrpyk9kv — RMT (@RMTunion) June 22, 2022

Mick Lynch of the @RMTunion talking straight abt what is wrong with British society. pic.twitter.com/SEPa8fxbdj — Gerry Hassan 🇺🇦 (@GerryHassan) June 21, 2022

