RMT’s general secretary Mick Lynch has been making headlines, as he has been on the front foot in EVERY TV interview leading up to and during the strike action.
Now he is making meme history!
It comes as a fresh strike by rail workers has gone ahead after the union at the centre of a bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions accused the Transport Secretary of “wrecking” negotiations.
Talks were held on Wednesday between the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), Network Rail and rail operators in a bid to break the deadlocked row.
But there was no breakthrough, with the RMT criticising Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Grant Shapps has wrecked these negotiations by not allowing Network Rail to withdraw their letter threatening redundancy for 2,900 of our members.”
Here is a clip of his best bits:
One fan is Hugh Laurie who tweeted: ‘I don’t know enough about the rail dispute. I only observe that RMT’s Mick Lynch cleaned up every single media picador who tried their luck today.’
