Reaction to Sir Keir Starmer’s sausage faux-pas at the Labour Party Conference has been quick to flood in after the prime minister made an unfortunate slip-up whilst discussing the Israel/ Gaza conflict.

The prime minister had just praised his “decisive government” as one that was prepared to face the future when he called for peace in the Middle East and the return of “sausages” taken during Hamas’s attack on 7 October last year.

Ahead of his trip to the UN general assembly on Tuesday, the PM informed the conference about the message he would take to New York, saying:

“I call again for restraint and de-escalation at the border between Lebanon and Israel. I call again for all parties to step back from the brink. I call again for all parties to step back from the brink,” he said.

“I call again for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the return of the sausages – the hostages – and a recommitment to the two-state solution: recognised Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel.”

Starmer is no stranger to leaders’ gaffes. In July, he found himself a character witness for the US president, Joe Biden, who introduced the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as Vladimir Putin during a Nato summit.

David Cameron also once said his party are “raising more money for the rich” during a speech, while Andrew Davies famously said “we will make breakfast a success”, by which he meant ‘Brexit’.

After Keir Starmer's sausage-gate… Sky News play clips of when other politicians have made gaffes..



David Cameron, "We are raising more money for the rich"



Theresa May, "We want to lead the world in preventing tourism"



Gordon Brown, "And we not only saved the world"



Liz… pic.twitter.com/jXnLRIyX51 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 24, 2024

Here’s a round-up of the reaction in full:

