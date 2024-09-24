The prime minister failed to mention Europe at all during his Labour Party Conference speech in a theme that was depressingly familiar throughout the event.

After being quick to gladhand EU leaders shortly after the general election and promising a renewal of relations, the issue was barely touched upon by senior members of Sir Keir Starmer’s team at the conference, nor the PM himself, for that matter.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper, who might need some assistance to address the small boat crisis, didn’t feel the need to reference the EU, while Lisa Nandy made no mention of Labour’s commitment to introducing EU touring visas for UK musicians and artists.

Sir Nick Harvey, former Defence Minister and CEO of European Movement UK, said: “Being outside the European Single Market is costing our economy £115 billion a year and the public finances more than £40 billion a year.

“The Government can neither stimulate significant growth nor rebuild public services without addressing that. Harsh reality won’t go away just because they are too timid to mention it.”

Dr Mike Galsworthy, Chair of European Movement UK, added: “Closer ties between the UK and EU are the only way to fix so many of the problems pummeling the UK economy and affecting us all. We have cut ourselves off from our principal market, our most important partners, and that is the underlying crisis that faces this country. Sir Keir Starmer cannot get something for nothing in his EU negotiations. We need him to be more ambitious, starting with youth mobility, touring visas and enhanced UK-EU defence cooperation.”

When the general election was called in May, European Movement’s president Lord Heseltine felt it would be the most ‘dishonest of his lifetime’, saying ‘you can’t have a discussion about the country’s economy, or its defence, or immigration, without mentioning Brexit’.

Naomi Smith, Chief Executive of Best for Britain said: “The Prime Minister said change has begun but made no mention of the change Britain really needs – meaningful change to the Brexit deal which continues to stifle growth, drive up costs and deprive opportunities for businesses and young people.

“Keir Starmer can unlock Britain’s potential by working with our European partners to deliver beneficial regulatory alignment and a Youth Mobility Scheme.”

