A Question Time audience member slammed Reform, labelling them ‘Deform UK.’

During a Welsh election special of the BBC programme, the man said he ‘wouldn’t trust Reform with a knife and fork.’

He pointed to the party’s council struggles in Kent, Nigel Farage’s love-in with the crypto industry and Reform’s obsession with the 20mph limit in Wales.

READ NEXT: Nigel Farage branded ‘scrounger’ as Reform leader heckled in Scotland

The man told Reform UK Wales leader Dan Thomas that the 20mph limit was a non-issue and isn’t even in the top 100 most important issues facing Wales.

Gent in gray slams Reform UK #BBCQT



"Deform UK talk of fantastic gain but I wouldn't trust them with a knife and fork, frankly"



"They can't run a council in Kent without arguing with each other"



"Their leader has just become our top crypto currency sales person this week"… pic.twitter.com/OIPSOHZeXE — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) April 17, 2026

Next month, the Welsh public will go to the polls to elect 96 members to the Senedd.

The polls suggest that Reform will make major gains in Wales, with the party predicted to win dozens of seats. However, it doesn’t look like they’ll be the biggest party.

YouGov polling last month forecasted that Plaid Cymru would be the biggest party, winning 43 seats. This would though leave them six short of a majority.

In this scenario, Plaid would almost certainly end up forming a coalition government with either Labour or the Greens, who could have a significant breakthrough in Welsh politics by winning their first ever Senedd seats.

What does seem all but guaranteed is that for the first time in the history of the Welsh parliament, Labour will not be the biggest party.

After 27 years of Labour leading majority, minority or coalition governments, the party are projected by YouGov to be left with just 12 representatives in the Senedd this year.

Next month’s Welsh parliament elections are the first to take place under a new set of 16 ‘super constituencies.’

Voters will be asked to vote for one party, and from those votes six Members of the Senedd (MSs) will be elected in each area to represent it.

This means the number of MSs is going up from 60 to 96 this year,