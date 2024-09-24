Sir Keir Starmer became the subject of social media hilarity after an unfortunate slip-up at the 2024 Labour Party conference in Liverpool.

While discussing the Gaza hostage crisis, Starmer accidentally called for the return of “sausages” instead of “hostages.”

The gaffe quickly went viral, with the conference hall erupting in laughter.

While the Labour leader swiftly corrected himself, the light-hearted moment sparked a flurry of online jokes and memes, with commentators poking fun at the blunder.

🚨 NEW: Keir Starmer calls for the ‘return of the sausages’ in Gaza, before correcting to ‘hostages’pic.twitter.com/T71PHGKh6m — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) September 24, 2024

