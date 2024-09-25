Andy Burnham told Politics Live, that Sue Gray has “brought things together” in government to carry on with Labour’s manifesto commitment, such as building more homes and getting more people into work.

Starmer’s chief of staff has been under scrutiny in recent weeks after reportedly being in power feuds with other members of Downing Street. Last month, the Tories accused her of “cronyism,” claiming she stopped political appointments in government and gave them civil service roles instead.

Burnham, however, thanked Gray for her work to champion devolution in the north of England saying she has “coherence to the government’s mission” and has actively involved mayors in the decision-making process.

He added Keir Starmer’s chief of staff has been a “huge positive” going as far as to say: “I would like to see the departure of people from Downing Street briefing against Sue Gray and I would like Sue to be absolutely working with us.”

Last week, for example, Sue Gray’s salary of £170,000, more than the prime minister’s paycheck, was leaked to the BBC in an attempt to “damage” her credibility. According to reports, more junior staff were annoyed that they were not being paid more than what they received when Labour was in opposition, even though they now have more senior roles.

Tom Baldwin, Keir Starmer’s official biographer, told The News Agents at Labour’s conference, where Gray notably isn’t in attendance, that she has made “enemies in the civil service, the Tory press, and within the Labour Party,” hence these leaks.

“I think these sources are resenting against her are numerous. There are civil servants who were humiliated by the Partygate report, there are people in the press who have never forgiven her for getting rid of Boris Johnson, and there are people in the Labour Party whose noses’ are out of joint about the authority she exercises on Keir Starmer’s behalf… Clearly there are some problems in the machine.”

Related: Starmer fails to mention Europe once during Labour Conference speech