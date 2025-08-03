Rachel Reeves has launched a personal attack on Jeremy Corbyn, claiming the former Labour leader has a “big ego” and predicting that the public will reject his new political party.

Speaking at the Edinburgh Fringe during an appearance on Iain Dale All Talk, the chancellor dismissed concerns that Corbyn’s new left-wing movement, currently marketed as “Your Party”, could peel away Labour voters.

But social media has instantly reminded her of who wants to scrap the two-child benefit cap… Jeremy Corbyn.

The former Labour leader, who is launching the party with former Labour MP Zarah Sultana, says the group will “take on the rich and powerful.” But Reeves said the outlet could become a “Reform of the left”.

“Jeremy Corbyn has had two chances to be prime minister and I think the country gave their verdict, most recently in 2019 when Labour had its worst result since 1935. If he wants to give it another go, be my guest. I think the voters will have the same reaction.”

Asked by Dale whether Labour was being complacent about the new party, Reeves added: “It’s not being complacent. He tried to destroy my party and he can now go set up his own party.

“The country has rejected him twice. The bloke’s got a big ego. He can have another go but I think the country will have the same verdict.”

Corbyn has been a long time critic against the two-child cap.

He has previously said: “I have no difficulty in making my position clear: the 2-child-benefits cap should be scrapped immediately. Doing so would lift 250,000 children out of poverty overnight. If this isn’t a priority, what is?

“The idea that we cannot afford to do so is ludicrous. Scrapping the policy would cost £1.3 billion. This figure is swamped by the amount we would raise by taxing the wealthiest in our society. Increasing tax on the top 1% of earners to a 50% rate would raise £5 billion. A 1% tax on those worth over £10 million would raise £10 billion. Take your pick!

“There’s nothing fiscally responsible about plunging millions of people into poverty. Increasing the income of the poorest people in society is a massive economic regenerator since they spend it in their local community, not in tax havens.

“It is a disgrace that more than one in four children grow up in poverty in the sixth largest economy in the world. We have the resources to ensure every child has enough food to eat, a roof over their head, and the opportunity to develop their creative imagination. We just need the political will.”