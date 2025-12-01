It’s official – the party everyone has been calling Your Party will continue to be called Your Party.

Over the weekend, the party held its founding conference in Liverpool, where members voted on a number of issues, including the party name.

The name Your Party had initially been intended as a holding name for the organisation after Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana announced they were setting up the party.

At the conference, four options for party names were put to members. These were Your Party, Our Party, For the Many and Popular Alliance.

And in the end, members voted to keep the name that the party has effectively had from the very beginning, with Your Party picking up 37% of the vote.

🗳️ Results of name ballot for new left party:



✅ Your Party: 37%

❌ Popular Alliance: 25%

❌ For The Many: 23%

❌ Our Party: 15%



"Your Party" is officially named… Your Party. pic.twitter.com/pzuq4dQzBM — Stats for Lefties 🍉🏳️‍⚧️ (@LeftieStats) November 30, 2025

In the lead-up to the conference, Corbyn has voiced his preference for the name Your Party.

But whilst the former Labour leader will be pleased with this result, the same can’t be said for how he’ll be feeling about the other major vote at the conference on the party’s leadership structure.

Corbyn had told PoliticsJOE he wanted the party to have a single leader, but at the conference members voted in favour of a collective leadership model, by a small majority of 51.6%.

BREAKING: Your Party members vote for the collective leadership model. There will not be a head-to-head leadership contest in January next year, and none of the party’s MPs will be allowed to stand for the CEC positions. Extremely tight vote. — megan kenyon (@meganekenyon) November 30, 2025

It was a chaotic conference overall for Your Party, with Sultana boycotting the first day of the event after she hit out at a “witch hunt” against left wing members.

This was after figures from the Socialist Workers Party had been expelled from the conference and some councillors were blocked from entering the hall.

"It's outrageous, it's a stitch-up, it's worse than the Labour right, and it needs to be called out."



Councillor James Giles believes an "unelected clique of bureaucrats" were behind him being kicked out of Your Party conference. pic.twitter.com/qZWHq15mFi — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) November 29, 2025

Delivering her speech to the conference, Sultana said there had been “bullying” at the top of the party and said the expulsions and bans were “unacceptable” and “undemocratic.”

Speaking just metres from Corbyn, she said: “These actions come straight out of the Labour right’s handbook, the same playbook we have all lived through for years – the witch hunts, the smears, the intimidation, the bullying, the legal threats and the leaks to the Murdoch press.

“Let me be absolutely clear, the members will not stand for this, the movement will not stand for this and I will not stand for this.”

Corbyn’s spokesperson has denied allegations that his faction was behind the chaos, Sky News reports.