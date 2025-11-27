This week, the government announced that the national minimum wage and national living wage are set to go up next April. This is how much people are set to earn following the increases.

The prime minister confirmed the news on the eve of the Autumn Budget, which was announced on Wednesday by the OBR…no sorry, by Rachel Reeves.

Taking to X on Tuesday, Starmer said the increase will come next April and will help fight the cost of living crisis.

The living wage, for those 21 and over, will increase from £12.21 per hour to £12.71 per hour.

For ages 18–20, the rate rises to £10.85 from £10.00.

While for those aged 16 and 17 (as well as apprentices), the rate rises to £8.00 from £7.55.

With this in mind, we’ve worked out how much more people are set to earn after these increases.

These figures are of course dependant on the age of the person and how many hours they work per week.

We’ve calculated these numbers for people working full time on either 37.5, 40, or the maximum 48 hours per week for all applicable age brackets.

Age Hours/week Hourly wage (before) Hourly wage (after) Difference per hour Annual full-time gross pay before Annual gross pay after Approx. extra per year 21+ 37.5 £12.21 £12.71 +£0.50 £23,809.50 £24,784.50 £975 21+ 40 £12.21 £12.71 +£0.50 £25,396.80 £26,436.80 £1,040 21+ 48 £12.21 £12.71 +£0.50 £30,476.16 £31,724.16 £1,248 18-20 37.5 £10.00 £10.85 +£0.85 £19,500 £21,157.50 £1,657.50 18-20 40 £10.00 £10.85 +£0.85 £20,800 £22,568 £1,768 18-20 48 £10.00 £10.85 +£0.85 £24,960 £27,081.60 £2,121.60 16-18 37.5 £7.55 £8.00 +£0.45 £14,722.50 £15,600 £877.50 16-18 40 £7.55 £8.00 +£0.45 £15,704 £16,640 £936

The data shows that 18-20 year olds are on minimum wage are the biggest winners with the highest increase of £0.85 per hour.

This means a worker between the aged of 18 and 20 could end up taking home an extra £2,121,60 per year if they work the maximum number of yearly legal hours.

This wasn’t the only change confirmed in the chancellor’s Budget, which included scrapping the two-child benefit cap, tax thresholds being frozen, and the introduction of a ‘mansion tax’.

Other notable mentions were the freezing of rail fares for the first time in 30 years, which we already knew about, prescription charges being frozen at £9.90, and the extension of the £3 single fare bus cap.

Meanwhile, the tax-free allowance in Cash ISAs was dropped from £20,000 to £12,000 and a £2,000 per year tax-free cap was put on the salary sacrifice pension scheme