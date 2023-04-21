Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has quit Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet following the conclusion of an inquiry into bullying allegations.

Mr Sunak received the report from senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC’s investigation on Thursday and had been considering the findings since.

In a resignation letter to the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister said: “I am writing to resign from your government, following receipt of the report arising from the inquiry conducted by Adam Tolley KC.

“I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign, if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word.

“It has been a privilege to serve you as Deputy Prime Minister, Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work as a minister in a range of roles and departments since 2015, and pay tribute to the many outstanding civil servants with whom I have worked.

“Whilst I feel dutybound to accept the outcome of the inquiry, it dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me.

“I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government.”

Tom Newton Dunn pointed out that, as there is no acceptance in the resignation letter that he bullied, he was “clearly fired rather than walked”.

Others have been quick to rip his “non-acceptance and non-apology” letter to shreds:

Dominic Raab resignation letter is a model of going in bad grace – non-acceptance and non-apology pic.twitter.com/SMMdNzAapC — Paul Lewis (@paullewismoney) April 21, 2023

Ahahahahahaha.



I like how he’s still trying to bully the inquiry. https://t.co/tbPvMGAKNi — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) April 21, 2023

No contrition.



No self-awareness.



No actual apology.



He resigned as he governed.



That he was allowed to lead our justice system for so long is an insult. https://t.co/bDBfj5sMQy — Ellie Reeves (@elliereeves) April 21, 2023

Every bit as petulant, discourteous, self-aggrandising, insensitive, unrepentant and downright bitter as one might have expected. https://t.co/hrFiLfNA09 — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) April 21, 2023

Typically graceless statement from Raab. No apology for bullying officials and says the investigation was "flawed", will have a "chilling effect" on government and set a "dangerous precedent". https://t.co/HNrg2ccQcv — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) April 21, 2023

Dominic Raab, his resignation letter.

The bully, and as with all bullies, defends, denies….



They are all cowards in the end 😡 pic.twitter.com/vHDaBqAWqa — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) April 21, 2023

In summary — I did nothing wrong, almost all the allegations dismissed, level set for 'so called bullying' by the inquiry ridiculously low, ministers have to be able to do their job, the media need investigating over fabrications…I'm clean as a whistle…



oh yes and I resign. https://t.co/DUnyWmmAnx — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) April 21, 2023

