Dominic Raab has resigned from his posts as justice secretary and deputy prime minister.

In his resignation letter, Raab says he feels “duty bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry” – but points out that the report by Adam Tolley KC “dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me”.

We’ve not seen the report yet, we’ll bring it to you when we have it.

“I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government,” Raab writes.

Tom Newton Dunn pointed out that, as there is no acceptance in the resignation letter that he bullied, he was “clearly fired rather than walked”.

Read the resignation letter in full below:

