Dominic Raab is determined to battle on as Rishi Sunak ponders whether to sack the Deputy Prime Minister after receiving a report into whether he bullied officials.

After being accused of “dither”, the Prime Minister was taking a second day to determine whether he will kick Raab out of his Cabinet as he reviews senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC’s investigation.

Sunak received the report on Thursday morning but Downing Street was unable to say if the Prime Minister’s verdict, and the report itself, will come on Friday.

Raab, who is also Justice Secretary, has read the report and maintains he has not mistreated colleagues or broken the Ministerial Code, the PA news agency was told.

A source close to Raab said the Prime Minister has not asked him to resign and denied the pair had held talks over his future.

“Abusive attack”

Meanwhile, reports that Raab bullied anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller have come to light.

Miller has said Raab was “aggressive and intimidating” during an “aggressive encounter”.

She said the Tory MP “launched into an abusive attack on me” while in a BBC studio to debate Brexit in 2016

“I can’t make up my mind if you’re naive, got too much money or just stupid,” she claimed he told her, in an article for the Independent website.

Raab was “furious” when she was told by a young man that a car was ready to pick her up, Miller said, adding that he shouted at the man: “Go get me a f car.”

“Raab was aggressive and intimidating, and I was bullied and demeaned,” Miller said.

“This was an aggressive male expressing seemingly misogynistic behaviour. This sort of behaviour is not acceptable from anyone, especially not from a powerful, influential politician.”

“Silly bitch”

She also claimed Raab called her a “silly bitch” in a TalkTV interview.

Watch the clip in full below:

Gina Miller – Dominic Raab called me a "silly bitch"pic.twitter.com/DPTTJpfv0S — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) April 20, 2023

Related: Emily Thornberry urges Sunak to summon up the courage to sack Raab