Dominic Raab’s position as Deputy Prime Minister is in the balance as Rishi Sunak considers the findings of a long-awaited report into bullying allegations.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister is carefully considering the report, from senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC, which was handed to No 10 on Thursday morning.

Sunak’s previous expression of having “full confidence” in Mr Raab “still stands”, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

But “obviously he’s carefully considering the findings of the report before coming to a judgment”.

Mr Raab was investigated over eight formal complaints about his behaviour as foreign secretary, Brexit secretary and during his first stint as justice secretary.

Downing Street would not indicate when the report will be published but insisted a resolution will be sought “as swiftly as possible”.

“The Prime Minister has received the report from Adam Tolley, the independent investigator. He received the findings this morning – he is considering those findings,” the spokesman said.

According to Tortoise reports, Raab could keep his job based on the contents of the report.

Cat Neilan said senior spads in No 10 had told her that Raab “should stay” based on the report’s conclusions.

There have been threats of mass resignations from civil servants if Raab resign in the event that the bullying report finds against him.

