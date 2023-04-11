Dominic Raab could trigger a mass protest from civil servants if he doesn’t resign in the event that the bullying report finds against him.

The deputy prime minister is currently under investigation over eight formal complaints about his behaviour as foreign secretary, Brexit secretary and during his first stint as justice secretary.

He has previously confirmed that he will resign from government if the inquiry into his conduct concludes he bullied civil servants.

“If an allegation of bullying is upheld, I would resign,” Raab told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday.

Rishi Sunak, his boss, has so far remained stum on the matter, saying he will not “pre-empt” the inquiry.

“I’m not going to pre-empt a process that hasn’t concluded,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“People can judge me by my actions. In the past when there’s been issues like this, I’ve made sure that they were investigated properly.

“I was the one who initiated this investigation. I was the one who appointed a leading independent KC to get to the bottom of it.”

Speaking to Tom Newton Dunn, one civil servant has warned there will be “mass resignations” if the deputy PM is not forced to resign when the report is published.

Angela Rayner has challenged him to “walk before he’s pushed” over the bullying allegations levelled against him.

The Labour deputy leade claimed Raab knows “first-hand the misery caused by thugs and their intimidating behaviour” as she mocked the Justice Secretary and the Government’s new anti-social behaviour policy in the House of Commons.

