Brexiteer Kate Hoey has been reminded of comments she made in 2019 about the possibility of an ‘Irexit’ as the country’s economy soars.

Estimates suggest Ireland’s economy will grow by 4.9 per cent this year, buoyed by its competitive position at the westernmost corner of the European Union.

The UK economy, meanwhile, has flatlined and is projected to be firmly at the bottom in the G7 group of advanced economies this year – including sanctions-hit Russia.

In 2019, Hoey said there is a “growing Irexit group” that is “gaining a lot of support”.

She added: “I’m absolutely confident – and I get shouted down by some people in Ireland for saying this – but long term, when we get out of the EU, the Irish Republic is quite likely to have this similar situation which we have.”

Not sure about that, Kate!

Kate Hoey(Feb 2019) – Ireland will leave the EU when they see how successful the UK is after brexit. 🤦



2023 – Irish economy expected to soar, while UK is projected to flop. pic.twitter.com/6gQn9y8kgv — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) April 15, 2023

