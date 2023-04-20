The Scottish National Party are projected to lose a notable proportion of their seats in the next UK general election, according to bookmakers.

The party, whose First Minister post was assumed by Humza Yousaf in March, are odds-against at 6/4 to win over 40 seats in the next general election, down from their haul of 48 in the 2019 vote.

It would mark a considerable setback for Yousaf, who is 4/1 to depart the party before an election is even held, while the party are deemed more likely to win less than 20 seats (6/1) than they are over 50 (12/1).

William Hill spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: “As controversy surrounding the Scottish National Party continues, we make Humza Yousaf’s party on track for one of their lowest general election performances in the past decade.

“The party find themselves odds-against at 6/4 to secure over 40 seats in the next election, having won 48 in the most recent vote in 2019.

“The pressure certainly seems on for Yousaf in his initial months as party leader, with the former justice secretary 4/1 to exit his post before the next election is called.”

