Senior Tories have warned against another round of damaging infighting after a former Cabinet minister called for Rishi Sunak to be replaced as leader to avoid a Conservative “massacre” at the general election.

Writing in the Telegraph, former levelling-up secretary insisted “extinction is a very real possibility” for the party if Mr Sunak leads it into the election this year.

“The unvarnished truth is that Rishi Sunak is leading the Conservatives into an election where we will be massacred,” he said.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said it would be “foolish” to have further dissent within the party, arguing that it would leave the door open to Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer, while former defence secretary Ben Wallace dismissed calls to oust Sunak, saying “division and another PM would lead to the certain loss of power”.

But with the prospect of yet another faction on the cards, it looks like a certain loss of power is all they can realistically expect.

So, with that cheerful news in mind, let’s get on with the latest politics pub quiz!