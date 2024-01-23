Former prime minister Liz Truss is setting up another Conservative faction as the party remains as divided as ever.

Dubbing it the “Popular Conservatism” group, Truss has been backed by former ministers Jacob Rees-Mogg, Simon Clarke and Ranil Jayawardena.

Advertising a 6 February launch event, the “PopCon” organisation promise a “new movement aiming to restore democratic accountability to Britain” and deliver “popular” Tory policies.

But the response to the announcement on social media has been pretty predictable.

After enjoying just 45 days in the top job, Truss has become the benchmark for what unpopular prime ministers look like.

At the height of her iron-fist rule, she had become the least-popular UK PM in the history of polling!

So they called it “Popular Conservatism”.



And then got Liz Truss to front it pic.twitter.com/lNenaVZRfd — Lord Protector Will Wartsandall (@LewensWill) January 22, 2024

Oh look…



Yet another new faction has launched within the Tory party:



Popular Conservatism



Led of course, by the immensely popular, Liz Truss. pic.twitter.com/iryGPRB8kd — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) January 22, 2024

Of course, Popular Conservatism isn’t the first faction to split the Tory Party.

The new “PopCon” organisation comes hot on the heels of gatherings by the so-called “five families” of the Tory right who tried to toughen up the Rwanda deportation bill.

The European Research Group joined dozens of MPs aligned with the New Conservatives, the Common Sense Group, the Northern Research Group and the Conservative Growth Group to plot amendments which ultimately failed.

Election strategy guru Isaac Levido has appealed for unity as the party continues to squabble over the totemic “stop the boats” policy.

He has reminded MPs that divided parties always fail.

