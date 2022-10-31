You can watch the full clip below:

He said Sunak, once hailed as the hero of the pandemic, has been reduced to borrowing cars and fumbling over payments in order to appear like a man of the people – even though he is “richer than the Queen”.

The comedian hit out at the “out of touch” chancellor after he participated in a number of staged photo ops in the middle of a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

A clip of Dom Joly ripping into Rishi Sunak following this week’s spring statement went viral on social media at the time and is now doing the rounds again after he was made Prime Minister by Conservative MPs.

