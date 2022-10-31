The Government has been urged to launch an urgent investigation following reports that Liz Truss’s phone was hacked.
The breach was discovered when then-foreign secretary Truss was running for the Tory leadership in the summer, but details were suppressed by then-prime minister Boris Johnson and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, The Mail on Sunday reported.
Spies suspected of working for Russian president Vladimir Putin gained access to sensitive information, including discussions about the Ukraine war with foreign officials, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources.
It also claimed private conversations between Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng fell into the hackers’ hands, potentially leaving them at risk of blackmail.
What’s more, the then prime minister, Boris Johnson, authorized a cover-up – aided by the Cabinet Secretary – presumably to avoid damaging Truss’s chances in the leadership race.
They say Truss’s phone was “so heavily compromised” it has now been placed in a “locked safe inside a secure government location”.
