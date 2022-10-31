The Government has been urged to launch an urgent investigation following reports that Liz Truss’s phone was hacked.

The breach was discovered when then-foreign secretary Truss was running for the Tory leadership in the summer, but details were suppressed by then-prime minister Boris Johnson and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, The Mail on Sunday reported.

Spies suspected of working for Russian president Vladimir Putin gained access to sensitive information, including discussions about the Ukraine war with foreign officials, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources.

It also claimed private conversations between Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng fell into the hackers’ hands, potentially leaving them at risk of blackmail.

https://t.co/2DFqErXLuP — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) October 29, 2022

What’s more, the then prime minister, Boris Johnson, authorized a cover-up – aided by the Cabinet Secretary – presumably to avoid damaging Truss’s chances in the leadership race.

👀Boris Johnson and Simon Case “suppressed” details of Liz Truss’s phone hack with allies fearing it could derail her Tory leadership campaign. pic.twitter.com/G9fjqbhN9g — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 30, 2022

They say Truss’s phone was “so heavily compromised” it has now been placed in a “locked safe inside a secure government location”.

It is believed that Russian backed hackers gained access to nearly all information on Liz Truss's phone, including a year's worth of messages. Sources say the phone was 'so heavily compromised' it has now been placed in a 'locked safe inside a secure government location'. pic.twitter.com/qQ9HbB0KaZ — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) October 29, 2022

Needless to say, the responses came flooding in.

Here’s a pick of the best of them:

So wait. The Foreign Secretary's phone comprehensively hacked, apparently by a hostile foreign power.



And the Prime Minister and Cabinet Secretary agreed to cover it up so it didn't derail her chances of winning the race to be Prime Minister?



Have I misunderstood any of that? — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) October 29, 2022

Let me just clarify, the conservatives and media knew that Putin hacked Truss’ phone, her chief of staff was under FBI investigation and this all went ahead? Is everyone smoking crack? — Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) October 30, 2022

A week ago Johnson was still in the Tory leadership race. This weekend we know he cooperated with the Cabinet Secretary to suppress a massive security leak from Liz Truss’s phone so she could be elected PM. She, of course, knew too. Tory corruption is rampant. They have to go. — Richard Murphy (@RichardJMurphy) October 30, 2022

So Truss’s phone is compromised by Russia. This is covered up by Johnson, who then backs Truss for PM. This is leaked by Sunak to divert attention from Suella’s security breach; Suella who is sacked by Truss then reappointed by Sunak because she backed him to be PM. It stinks. — Rob Bingham (@robbingham) October 29, 2022

This news about Truss’s phone being hacked by Russia with hugely compromising information gathered…



…and then Boris Johnson helping to cover it up to help her PM bid – is massively damaging for the UK. — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) October 29, 2022

A news blackout on the Liz Truss phone hack allegations was imposed to protect her Tory leadership bid. That's not acceptable. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) October 30, 2022

