The car which Rishi Sunak was pictured filling with petrol to tout his new fuel duty cut did not belong to the chancellor, it has emerged.

The photograph – posted on Sunak’s social media feed as he announced the 5p cut in Wednesday’s spring statement – sparked hilarity and outrage online.

Many were incredulous that the chancellor – a former banker whose wife is alleged to be wealthier than the Queen – drives a modest Kia Rio, a family hatchback which costs as little as £13,000.

“Sunak definitely pulled up in his Tesla and gave the person in the Kia Rio £500 so he could fill up their car for the photo op,” one tweeted.

The photograph was one of 34 photographs taken by a taxpayer-funded snapper and released on the Treasury’s Flickr feed to support this week’s mini-budget.

Apparently the Kia Rio in this picture was not Sunak's car… Treasury sources claim it is the car of a Sainsbury's employee and the Chancellor paid for the fuel out of his own pocket pic.twitter.com/hZrYDCfDde — Eleanor Langford (@eleanormia) March 24, 2022

Four of those depicted the chancellor filling the red car at the forecourt of a Sainsbury’s in New Cross, south London – while others show him inside the store.

But it has emerged that the Kia car used for the photo op belonged to a Sainsbury’s employee – with Sunak borrowing it for his PR stunt. According to The Independent, he paid for the petrol himself.

Reactions

Unsurprisingly, Twitter had some stern words for the chancellor following the revelations.

Imagine doing your shift in Sainsbury's and one of Rishi's advisors comes over to see you if they can borrow your car. "One of the managers says you have a normal car, like a Kia or something? Like some sort of loser car?" — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) March 24, 2022

Rishi put £30.01 into the car of this lucky Sainsbury's employee, which according to Labour's maths means they got more off him than the average motorist will save in a whole year from the 5p fuel duty cut https://t.co/c2r9LfjhHe — Tony Diver (@Tony_Diver) March 24, 2022

Tory HQ:



"OK, People are having to choose between eating, heating & driving, and slipping into poverty. How do we show them we feel their struggle?"



"I KNOW! Millionaire politician Rishi Sunak in an expensive suit, filling up at Sainsburys, using a shop worker's car as a prop!" pic.twitter.com/mhjV9eE2Ph — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) March 24, 2022

Rishi Sunak. Doesn't know how to use contactless payment and borrows a car for that photo op.

Just how out of touch is he? pic.twitter.com/nz2Ae3zQ7G — Sonia Poulton (@SoniaPoulton) March 24, 2022

