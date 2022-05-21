The Sunday Times rich list has revealed that the Conservative Party receives over twenty times more donations from the wealthiest people in the UK than Labour does.

Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty entered the list for the first time with their joint £730 million fortune, it was revealed yesterday.

It comes as the Chancellor holds out on fresh support to alleviate the cost-of-living crisis for millions of Britons.

Their listing among the nation’s wealthy elite also comes after their finances came under intense scrutiny when it emerged Ms Murty holds non-domiciled status allowing her to reduce her UK tax bill.

Mr Sunak had been seen as a frontrunner in any leadership contest to replace Boris Johnson but his standing was severely dented by the scrutiny of his family’s exorbitant wealth.

The entry into the Rich List will do little to quell allegations he does not understand the pain being suffered by the public, especially the nation’s poorest, as food and energy prices soar with inflation hitting a 40-year high.

Political donations received by party also paint a clear picture of where the wealthiest people in the UK like to plough their cash.

Mike Galsworthy described the figures as what a “broken political system looks like”.

This is what a broken political system looks like. pic.twitter.com/MrN9IvCYXa — Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) May 21, 2022

Related: Bray fights another day as Fabricant’s legal bid flops