A teacher has posted the heartwarming responses he got after asking children in his class how they would help people if they were king or queen for a day.

George Pointon, 27, who does not reveal where he works to protect his pupils’ identities, has amassed over 100,000 followers on Twitter after he began sharing hilarious responses from his pupils to questions on topics ranging from presents to politics.

He began by tweeting out his pupils’ favourite jokes, including the hit: “What did the chicken not want to be? A chicken nugget.”

Since then he has posted responses ranging from Christmas wish lists to life advice, as well as their thoughts on who should be the next prime minister (Hulk, according to one child, because “he could smash bad people away”).

With the Queen’s jubilee on the horizon, he recently asked his class how they would help people if they were king or queen for the day.

Here are some of the heartwarming responses he got:

Rory – "Cook a big dinner for everyone"



Turning Buckingham palace into a large soup kitchen might actually be a viable option. This way he can directly help those less fortunate. Ironically he said he doesn't like soup so he would order a McDonalds and eat that instead. — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) May 20, 2022

Jack – "Make the London Eye go super fast"



I'm all for this. One day of London eye madness. I however wouldn't tell the general public and scare the life out of tourists. Jack has put the price at £200 per ride, which, I suppose would help the economy. Although people might die — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) May 20, 2022

Lola – "Buy everyone a pot of suncream"



With summer right around the corner and the days getting hotter. Lola is concerned you lot aren't taking care of your skin. Your body is a temple and Lola is helping you look after it. Be honest, do you wear suncream? Bet you don't! — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) May 20, 2022

Belle – "Throw a party at Big Ben"



In this current climate of depressing news about war and poverty. Belle would like to cut loose and throw a big Westminster rave. B.Y.O.B I assume. It's going to be a 24 hour megafest and everyone is invited. Forget your worries and party! — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) May 20, 2022

