Nigel Farage wore a GB News pin for his appearance at a US Congressional hearing on free speech in Europe.

Over recent weeks, the UK has become obsessed with conversations and debates around flags and patriotism. The likes of Farage and his Reform followers have been proudly declaring that St George’s crosses and Union Jacks should be adorning every lamppost – and roundabout – whilst hardened far-right activists fuel flag-waving to profit off hate and division.

This week though, Farage has jetted off to America to speak at Congress about the free speech in the UK, or rather his belief that it is being eroded in Britain.

Ignoring the fact Farage has gone across the pond to attack and talk down the UK, you’d have thought this would be the perfect opportunity for the Reform UK leader to show his supposed patriotism by adorning a Union Jack pin.

But instead, he decided to promote the broadcaster he works for and wore a GB News pin badge.

🚨🎥 WATCH: Nigel Farage speaks at a US Congressional hearing on free speech in Europe pic.twitter.com/XagUxDHHnb — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) September 3, 2025

This is just the latest example of how the far-right and figures like Farage who shout the loudest about patriotism actually seem to be the ones who hate the UK the most.

What's with the GB News pin he's wearing? pic.twitter.com/cdFBNOr9UI — RealityDocu (@realitydocu) September 3, 2025

Nigel in Congress (on the day of pmqs) lobbying against the UK whilst wearing a GB news pin where his Union Jack should be. pic.twitter.com/bo2yUJCE48 — David Morgan (@DaveMorganJones) September 3, 2025

Not only did Farage miss the return of Parliament after the summer so he could make his America trip, but he has also effectively gone there to lobby against the UK.

During his appearance at the congressional hearing, he suggested Britain was “becoming North Korea” in terms of free speech.

Referencing the arrest this week of Graham Linehan for some transphobic tweets he shared earlier this year, Farage told the hearing: “This could happen to any American that goes to Heathrow that the British government or police don’t like. It is a potentially big threat to tech bosses and many, many others.

He went on to claim the legislation “could damage trade between our countries and threaten free speech across the West.”

Farage added: “I’ve come here to be a klaxon to say to you ‘don’t allow, piece by piece, this to happen here in America, and you’ll be doing us and yourselves and all freedom loving people a favour if your politicians and your businesses said to the British government ‘You’ve simply got this wrong.’

“At what point did we become North Korea?”

He doesn’t sound like the sort of person who’s proud of the UK does he?