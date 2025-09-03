Nick Ferrari had to be reminded the Green Party have the same number of MPs as Reform after he dismissed the party’s relevance on live TV.

The Greens have been making headlines in recent days after Zack Polanski was elected the new leader of the party.

Polanski has been vocal in his desire for the Greens to follow a bolder and louder path of eco-populism, something that has already caught the media’s attention.

But predictably, Polanski and the Greens are already being dismissed by some parts of the right-leaning media, including LBC host Nick Ferrari.

During an appearance on Sky News on Tuesday, Ferrari made it clear it was no fan of Polanski, but added: “Thank Goodness the Green Party really actually don’t mean a great deal.”

When presenter Sophy Ridge questioned this assertion, Ferrari doubled down.

This prompted his fellow guest Kirsty Blackman to point out that the party actually got “an awful lot of votes” at the last general election, to which Ferrari dismissively asked: “How many MPs have they got?”

In a brilliantly satisfying moment, Ridge then informed Ferrari the Greens actually have the same number of MPs as the party who can’t stop getting media attention: Reform.

Nick Ferrari: "Thank Goodness the Green Party really don't mean a great deal"



Sophy Ridge: "Do they not mean a great deal"



Ferrari: "No they don't"



Kirsty Blackman: "They got an awful lot of votes"



Ferrari: "agggh how many MP's have they got?"



Ridge "The same as Reforms got" pic.twitter.com/voap9lIxgU — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) September 2, 2025

Wonder if the likes of Ferrari will start talking about the Greens as much as they do Nigel Farage’s gang…