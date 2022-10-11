Praise has poured in for Nicola Sturgeon’s conference speech in which she hit out at Suella Braverman over her stance towards asylum seekers.

The first minister said she “struggled to comprehend” the home secretary’s comments made last week.

Braverman said she “dreams” of landing a Telegraph front page of a plane taking off to Rwanda in controversial comments at the Tory Party Conference in Birmingham.

Speaking on the final day of her own party conference, Sturgeon said: “My dream is very different.

“My dream is that we live in a world where those fleeing violence and oppression are shown compassion and treated like human beings — not shown the door and bundled on to planes like unwanted cargo.”

