











England football supporters have begun getting into the party spirit ahead of the Euro 2020 semi-final showdown with Denmark. Not one to miss out on a patriotic bandwagon the PM, not a football fan, has posed with an England top.

Three Lions fans are expected to get through nearly 10 million pints in pubs and beer gardens tonight, while the majority of the 60,000 supporters inside Wembley for the semi-final showdown will hope to create a typically partisan atmosphere.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is president of the Football Association, will be among those inside the ground to watch the match, which will be the first time the men’s team has made it to the semi-final of a European Championship since an ill-fated penalty shootout defeat to Germany at Euro 96.

So in the support of this huge tie the PM found a minute to pose with an England shirt outside 10 Downing Street.

Here he is…

Today is the day.



Come on England! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/x4lhG92mrp — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 7, 2021

Reactions

1.

2.

3.

The clown knows nowt about Football. pic.twitter.com/9kYlqHaRlt — jonorgia (@jonorgia) July 7, 2021

4.

5.

Your suppose to put your last name on the shirt you dickhead https://t.co/BA5rO8p4sA — Elliot 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@UberEatsFan_) July 7, 2021

6.

7.

You have peddled racism your whole life. You attacked our team for taking the knee.



You have absolutely no right to lay claim to the shirt number of our talisman, Raheem Sterling – someone who has overcome racism and leads by example every day



You’re a fraud



COME ON ENGLAND https://t.co/PpJ3CG2RDW — Dave Ward (@DaveWardGS) July 7, 2021

8.

The irony of him holding up Sterling’s number 10 though… https://t.co/SDh8wyWW5k — Jolyon Rubinstein (@JolyonRubs) July 7, 2021

9.

how many children do you estimate you have pic.twitter.com/Zg1cWKyqpH — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) July 7, 2021

10.

11.

Have you done another picture with a Denmark shirt just to be on the safe side? — Radioheed (@Radioheed1) July 7, 2021

12.

Just to remind everyone: Boris Johnson refused to condemn people booing England players until polling show that it was unpopular.



He’s not even a glory-supporter. He’s a focus-group fan. https://t.co/AjemeuU4Cd — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) July 7, 2021

13.

“He works it out, he decides which way the wind is blowing, and that wonderful phrase about a politician – a man who waits to see the way the crowd is running and then dashes in front and says, ‘Follow me’.”



Michael Hestletine on Boris Johnson — Jonathan Mock., Esq⚙️ (@MrJonathanMock) July 7, 2021

14.

Rude one…

15.

Mr. I Don’t do gestures has really started enjoying doing gestures — Matt (@TheDogFather96) July 7, 2021

16.

Marxism is coming home 🎉🎉🎉

Our team has never played better than since they turned into Marxists!



Next time take the knee with our players or do one! pic.twitter.com/qrnmA1X6vS — Rightwing politics is a social virus #BLM 🇵🇸 (@ValueSurplus) July 7, 2021

17.

You don’t like the sport and you don’t like the “woke” team pic.twitter.com/kc2oDvSpoO — Oisin (@OisinDubai) July 7, 2021

Related: PMQs – ‘Johnson’s variant’ of the truth worn like a badge of honour