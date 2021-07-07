England football supporters have begun getting into the party spirit ahead of the Euro 2020 semi-final showdown with Denmark. Not one to miss out on a patriotic bandwagon the PM, not a football fan, has posed with an England top.
Three Lions fans are expected to get through nearly 10 million pints in pubs and beer gardens tonight, while the majority of the 60,000 supporters inside Wembley for the semi-final showdown will hope to create a typically partisan atmosphere.
The Duke of Cambridge, who is president of the Football Association, will be among those inside the ground to watch the match, which will be the first time the men’s team has made it to the semi-final of a European Championship since an ill-fated penalty shootout defeat to Germany at Euro 96.
So in the support of this huge tie the PM found a minute to pose with an England shirt outside 10 Downing Street.
Here he is…
Today is the day.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 7, 2021
Come on England! 🏴 pic.twitter.com/x4lhG92mrp
Reactions
1.
Same energy https://t.co/0XlGyzCUkA pic.twitter.com/OkMznNRlqy— the0500 (@the0500) July 7, 2021
2.
Alexander the Sad. https://t.co/NRGxlCNtY1— Peter Reid 💙 (@reid6peter) July 7, 2021
3.
The clown knows nowt about Football. pic.twitter.com/9kYlqHaRlt— jonorgia (@jonorgia) July 7, 2021
4.
“I don’t do gesture politics”. https://t.co/rMVw7b99No— Caerffili Vanilli🏴 (@Welshwhippet) July 7, 2021
5.
Your suppose to put your last name on the shirt you dickhead https://t.co/BA5rO8p4sA— Elliot 🏴🏴🏴 (@UberEatsFan_) July 7, 2021
6.
#ComeOnEngland #KickHimOut pic.twitter.com/3uQIBg37Et— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) July 7, 2021
7.
You have peddled racism your whole life. You attacked our team for taking the knee.— Dave Ward (@DaveWardGS) July 7, 2021
You have absolutely no right to lay claim to the shirt number of our talisman, Raheem Sterling – someone who has overcome racism and leads by example every day
You’re a fraud
COME ON ENGLAND https://t.co/PpJ3CG2RDW
8.
The irony of him holding up Sterling’s number 10 though… https://t.co/SDh8wyWW5k— Jolyon Rubinstein (@JolyonRubs) July 7, 2021
9.
how many children do you estimate you have pic.twitter.com/Zg1cWKyqpH— Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) July 7, 2021
10.
This you? https://t.co/4LClFVaamW pic.twitter.com/sCdla7AkG3— James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 7, 2021
11.
Have you done another picture with a Denmark shirt just to be on the safe side?— Radioheed (@Radioheed1) July 7, 2021
12.
Just to remind everyone: Boris Johnson refused to condemn people booing England players until polling show that it was unpopular.— Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) July 7, 2021
He’s not even a glory-supporter. He’s a focus-group fan. https://t.co/AjemeuU4Cd
13.
“He works it out, he decides which way the wind is blowing, and that wonderful phrase about a politician – a man who waits to see the way the crowd is running and then dashes in front and says, ‘Follow me’.”— Jonathan Mock., Esq⚙️ (@MrJonathanMock) July 7, 2021
Michael Hestletine on Boris Johnson
14.
Rude one…
Good luck England!#ENGDEN pic.twitter.com/8i4JtKGCto— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 7, 2021
15.
Mr. I Don’t do gestures has really started enjoying doing gestures— Matt (@TheDogFather96) July 7, 2021
16.
Marxism is coming home 🎉🎉🎉— Rightwing politics is a social virus #BLM 🇵🇸 (@ValueSurplus) July 7, 2021
Our team has never played better than since they turned into Marxists!
Next time take the knee with our players or do one! pic.twitter.com/qrnmA1X6vS
17.
You don’t like the sport and you don’t like the “woke” team pic.twitter.com/kc2oDvSpoO— Oisin (@OisinDubai) July 7, 2021
Related: PMQs – ‘Johnson’s variant’ of the truth worn like a badge of honour
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .