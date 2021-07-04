











Petty or standing up against ‘Marxism?’ either way one Tory MP didn’t watch a team blessed by immigration comprehensively beat the Ukraine 4-0.

Gareth Southgate’s side will take on Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday evening and the winners of that game will face the victors of the Italy v Czech Republic match held at the same ground on Tuesday.

Lee Anderson said the national team’s decision to take the knee was supporting a ‘political movement’ and risked alienating ‘traditional supporters’.

‘For the first time in my life I will not be watching my beloved England team whilst they are supporting a political movement whose core principles aim to undermine our very way of life,’ the MP for Ashfield in Nottinghamshire declared in a Facebook post.

Well as you can imagine the folks on social media had to say about it?

Reactions

1.

It’s easy to mock. And if we’d lost, ghouls like Lee Anderson would probably be claiming vindication. But be kind. This poor patriot’s hatred of protests against racism just made him miss the most satisfying England game in decades. (Unless he’s a liar as well.) https://t.co/POtnNQfLPr — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 29, 2021

2.

Can confirm MP Lee Anderson has just finished watching season two of Minder. — 🥛🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🥛 (@mikegove12) July 3, 2021

3.

Are you watching Con MP Lee Anderson or still boycotting England?



And Con MP @Bren4Bassetlaw are you still comparing our players taking the knee to Nazi salutes?



Because everybody else is celebrating Gareth Southgate's vibrant, diverse Three Lions making us happy #EURO2020 — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) June 29, 2021

4.

I wonder if Lee Anderson thinks we’re already out. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) July 3, 2021

5.

Please can someone ask Lee Anderson MP if he's going to watch the semi-final? https://t.co/T66p9ICVe4 — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) July 3, 2021

6.

I’m not saying England are playing so well *because* Lee Anderson stopped watching them, but it has definitely coincided, so a long-term boycott could be prudent. He won’t mind, surely. — Peter Walker (@peterwalker99) July 3, 2021

7.

Spare a thought for Lee Anderson MP at this difficult time 🤣🦁 https://t.co/sgZMYm3I95 — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) June 29, 2021

8.

Hope Tory MP Lee Anderson is enjoying Pitch Perfect on ITV #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/ubCkOKD9V6 — David Wilding 💙 (@drwilding) July 3, 2021

9.

Thoughts with Tory MP Lee Anderson this evening, who's missing England roaring into the semis because he's boycotting their matches over players taking a knee. — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) July 3, 2021

Or was it Marxism that won?

1.

Look what Marxism has done for English football, mashallah. — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) July 3, 2021

2.

Marxism Is Coming Home 🙃 — Double Down News (@DoubleDownNews) July 3, 2021

3.

And so it transpires that all this time the missing ingredient from English football was Marxism 🙏🏻 ⚽️ 🏆 — Jo Grady (@DrJoGrady) July 3, 2021

4.

Since England turned Marxists, we have kept clean sheets, and made it to the semifinals! Marxism rocks!!!! #UKRENG pic.twitter.com/hhbIFSB3HG — Roast Beef Johnny (@roastbeefjohnny) July 3, 2021

5.

Related: Nearly £25k raised for German girl mocked by England football fans