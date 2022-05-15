Vladimir Putin is used to getting his own way – and it’s fair to say that this is NOT happening with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The authoritarian leader now seems resigned to accepting reality, according to Mikhail Kasyanov.

Is Russia losing this war? Former PM says yes…

The former Prime Minister of Russia, who served between 2000 to 2004, has hit-out at his former colleague, branding Putin a ‘totally different person’ from the man he served with two decades ago.

What’s more, Kasyanov has lamented Russia’s slide into totalitarianism during the most recent years of Putin’s reign, saying that the political firebrand has ‘destroyed the features of a democratic state’. Alas, his latest act of brutality may already be unravelling.

Putin ‘accepting the reality’ of the military situation

The ex-PM is adamant that Putin has been forced to accept his offensive is failing dismally, and the exceptional resistance from Ukraine has completely derailed his plan of attack. And that’ll be music to many, many ears…

“The reaction of Mr. Putin and his Victory Day speech was absolutely weak. He has already started to realize that he’s losing this war. Putin is almost certainly being ‘misled’ by his advisers about the state of Russian forces.” “I think Putin is sounding nervous… he has destroyed all features of democratic state and now just we have [an] absolutely authoritarian regime and gradually moving to a totalitarian one.” Mikhail Kasyanov

UK intelligence says Russia ‘unlikely to increase its advances’

Certainly, assessments from British Intelligence seem to support Kasyanov’s statement: In its latest report, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) says the Russian campaign in the east of Ukraine has ‘lost momentum’ and is now ‘significantly behind schedule’: