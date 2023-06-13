A petition calling on Labour peers to back a Fatal Motion in the House of Lords today has reached 50,000 signatures.

Green Party Baroness Jenny Jones has launched a bid to stop the government from using a ‘Ministerial decree’ to overturn a vote in the upper house.

The Government lost a vote in the Lords on the Public Order Bill to change the interpretation of ‘serious disruption’ of other people’s day-to-day activities to mean ‘anything more than minor’ on 7th February.

But they are now trying to reinsert this change via secondary legislation which has less Parliamentary scrutiny and cannot be amended.

It is the first time ever that the government has tried to use secondary legislation to directly overturn the will of Parliament.

Baroness Jones has tabled a fatal motion to kill off the passage of the government’s legislation which will trigger a vote in the Lords on 13th June.

Posting on Twitter, Marina Purkiss called on Labour peers to back the motion, saying “we need you oppose the hell out of the Govt’s latest attack on our democracy and right to protest.”

Today is the day @uklabour and @LabourLordsUK…



You are not in Govt



You are in opposition



And we need you to oppose the hell out of the Govt’s latest attack on our democracy and right to protest.



Please support @GreenJennyJones and her fatal motion to stop them. https://t.co/OM7Zs9gAK3 — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) June 13, 2023

