Charlotte Owen, a former political aide and intern to Boris Johnson, has been included in the former prime minister’s honours list at the tender age of 29.

The list, which also handed a damehood to Priti Patel and knighthoods to Jacob Rees-Mogg and Michael Fabricant, has attracted a host of criticism with accusations of cronyism being thrown at Johnson.

A parliamentary hairdresser and an adviser to Carrie Johnson were given honours for their contributions to British society, as some called into question the threshold to merit the ennoblement.

One name that has attracted attention is Charlotte Owen, who will now become Baroness Owen after just under six years in parliament.

According to her LinkedIn page, she worked as a constituency intern for Tory MP William Wragg for one month before working as a parliamentary intern to Boris Johnson for six months.

She then took a role exclusively working for the former prime minister for a year and two months, becoming a special adviser to both Johnson and Liz Truss during her short tenure as PM.

Apparently, that fits the threshold to become a dame in Conservative Britain!

Charlotte Owen has gone from parliamentary intern to Baroness in 6 years, a record? 🤨 (incidentally we were at uni together and no one remembers her showing any great prowess for legislative scrutiny) pic.twitter.com/ttQ5gHaT8D — Olivia Utley (@OliviaUtley) June 12, 2023

