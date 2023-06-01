Green Party Baroness Jenny Jones has tabled a ‘Fatal Motion’ to stop the government from using a ‘Ministerial decree’ to overturn a vote in the House of Lords.

The Government lost a vote in the Lords on the Public Order Bill to change the interpretation of ‘serious disruption’ of other people’s day-to-day activities to mean ‘anything more than minor’ on 7th February.

But they are now trying to reinsert this change via secondary legislation which has less Parliamentary scrutiny and cannot be amended.

It is the first time ever that the government has tried to use secondary legislation to directly overturn the will of Parliament.

Baroness Jones has tabled a fatal motion to kill off the passage of the government’s legislation which will trigger a vote in the Lords on 13th June.

But so far there has been very little media coverage of it.

“This is a make-or-break moment for parliamentary democracy”, Baroness Jones said. “The Lords defeated the government on this issue and the Minister is now acting like a seventeenth-century monarch by using a decree to reverse that vote.

“What is the point of Parliament if a Minister can just ignore the outcome of debates and votes by imposing draconian laws on the public?”

Political campaigner Peter Stefanovic has also shared his outrage, questioning where the media coverage is of the matter.

Watch his viral video below: