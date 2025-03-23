The people of Britain are making their opposition towards Donald Trump – and ‘co-president’ Elon Musk – crystal clear. On Sunday evening, a petition calling for the cancellation of POTUS’ second state visit to the UK smashed through the 200,000-signature mark.

ALSO READ: ‘Most accurate US pollster’ shows sharp decline in Trump’s approval rating

Donald Trump set for second state visit to UK

The campaign, launched by 38 Degrees, claims it is the ‘first step in stopping this terrible idea’. Last month, Keir Starmer met with President Trump at the White House – handing him an invite from King Charles to host the political firebrand.

However, since this relatively amicable diplomatic engagement, Trump has accelerated his erratic behaviour inside the Oval Office. His clash with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy sent shockwaves around the world – as has his decision to slash USAID programmes.

What can the petition achieve?

Based on the many contentious facets of this presidency, the team at 38 Degrees are adamant that the state visit cannot go ahead as Trump is ‘unfit to be celebrated’ in such a way. They’ve also hit out at Musk, for ‘spreading lies about the UK’ on social media.

The petition continues with its feisty rhetoric, encouraging its supporters to show the American premier ‘just how unwelcome he truly is’. The organisers also mock Trump for ‘buddying up with Putin’. The link to the cause can be found here.

“It’s totally unprecedented, and should not go ahead. This is the same Donald Trump that in recent weeks has buddied up with Putin, cranked up tariffs on trade, slashed aid across the world and berated Ukrainian President Zelensky in the White House.”

“No date for the visit is set yet – so if we’re going to have any chance of stopping this happening, we need to act right now. A huge petition signed by hundreds of thousands of us will show Trump, The King and the PM how unwelcome he truly is.” | 38 Degrees