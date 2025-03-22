Who’d have thought putting hundreds of thousands of people out of work and twerking for Tesla would end up like this, eh? Donald Trump is facing a harsh reality just a couple of months into his second-term as president, and public support is starting to wane.

Trump’s approval rating on the slide

Since taking office, Mr. Trump has been accused of essentially allowing Elon Musk to act as ‘co-president’. Petty grievances have been raised with neighbouring countries, and his pursuit of a trade war threatens to increase the cost of living for Americans.

Despite earning the votes of tens of millions of US residents in November, the past few weeks seem to have been highly detrimental for Trump’s approval rating. As per the pollsters at Atlas Intel, the president is currently looking at a downwards trajectory.

In the first two months of 2025, Trump’s approval rating held fairly steady, and was essentially split 50/50 among the electorate. However, data from Atlas Intel – who were named as the ‘most accurate pollsters’ of the 2024 Election – now shows a significant dip.

Voters ‘not convinced’ on key issues

Trump’s approval rating has dropped from 50% in February, to 47% in March. A majority of those surveyed – 52.4% to be precise – are now expressing their dissatisfaction with the president. The 78-year-old seems to be losing the battle of ideas, too.

The research shows that, although his immigration policies are marginally favoured by the public, at least 50% of people believe he is doing a ‘poor or terrible’ job with healthcare, jobs growth, and safeguarding democracy – among other issues.

Trump’s approval rating ‘worst in modern history… barring himself’

Dissecting these results further, MSNBC – who were recently threatened with a shutdown by POTUS following negative coverage – revealed that Trump’s approval rating of 47% was ‘the lowest of any other president in the modern era’… apart from himself.

Two months in, the likes of Clinton, Bush, Obama, and Biden all polled over 50%. Even in their second terms. Trump’s current polling data is the worst seen since 2017 – when his approval rating plummeted to 40%. A record-breaking, historic presidency indeed…