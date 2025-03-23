Looking for mother’s day gift ideas? Mother’s Day is a special occasion to honour and appreciate the incredible women in our lives. While traditional gifts like flowers and chocolates are always cherished, they are also pretty predictable, and perhaps a little bit boring (for the recipient).

Not only that, but some men have been known to leave things until the last minute. So if you are anything like me, you may be starting to panic about organising a thoughtful gift.

Fear not, we’ve got you covered. Here are some different Mother’s Day gifts that you can order right now. We’ve explored a selection of alternative Mother’s Day gift ideas could provide a welcome break from the norm for the important ladies in your life.

There are so many different options can add a unique touch, and here are just ten thoughtful and distinctive Mother’s Day gift ideas:

Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

Sustainable Gift Box from WellBox

For the eco-conscious mum, the Sustainable Gift Box from WellBox offers a selection of environmentally friendly products. Each box includes carefully chosen items that promote sustainability and well-being, making it a gift that gives back to both your mother and the planet. Not to mention each purchase helps support a local charity, such as a food bank or mental health charity.

The bonus is that WellBox is most well know for corporate gifts and thank you gifts, meaning that it will certainly look unique, and not something that mum’s up and down the country will have seen before.

Floral Plant Wax Candle | Wild Fig & Grape

Continuing on the sustainable gifts theme, this wonderful candle ticks all of the boxes. It’s made from organic ingredients and contains no animal or paraffin derived ingredients. It’s made in the UK and all of the revenue ARTHOUSE Unlimited generate from their sales goes towards their mission of challenging perceptions and increasing acceptance and inclusion for all people living with neurodivergence and physical adversities.

Wild Fig & Grape Candle

Personalised Mother’s Day Hoodie

For those mums who love personalised family items, this Mummy Belongs – Custom Mama Hoodie, allows you to add your family names to the artwork. It’s a unique and personal gift that will truly be a one off. You’ll get extra brownie points due to the pre-planning and customisation.

This Mummy Belongs Custom Hoodie

Kloris Soothing CBD Bath Salts

Help her unwind with Kloris Soothing CBD Bath Salts. These bath salts combine CBD, claiming to help pain relief, magnesium for tired muscles, and essential oils like geranium, lavender, and patchouli for a relaxing experience.

Ceramic Aroma Diffuser

For those on a budget, Aldi offers a budget-friendly ceramic aroma diffuser. It’s a dupe of The White Company’s £70 version, priced at just £14.99. It features seven colour light settings, a timer, and high/low mist options, making it a perfect addition to her relaxation routine.

Aldi Aroma Diffuser

Afternoon Tea Delivery

Send an afternoon tea treat straight to your loved one’s door with this special M&S afternoon tea gift box. It includes a tin of English Breakfast tea bags and lots of sweet treats to enjoy. Find a Victoria Sponge, a cherry bakewell loaf, millionaires’ shortbread and Viennese swirls.

M&S Afternoon Tea Delivery

Stanley Leak Proof Travel Cup

If the special mother figure in your live is someone who is continually on the go, and loves tea or coffee, this Stanley AeroLight™ Transit Mug is a lightweight insulated mug. Keeping your drinks hot for up to four hours, cold for up to six hours and chilled for up to 20 hours if ice is added. They don’t have to worry about spills as they’ll be able to throw the cup in their bag and start your day.

Stanley Leak Proof Travel Mug

Soft Feet Peel Socks from Beauty Pie

We had to include this slightly ‘unique’ self care gift. Your mum’s feet will be left feeling baby soft after using these ‘soft feet peel socks.

You basically put your feed in the pouches for 90 minutes, wash them off, and then watch the old skin peel off over the next few days, revealing beautiful fresh skin. They sound absolutely revolting, but apparently they are very popular. A talking point if nothing else!

Soft Feet Peel Socks

Jewellery Making Kits

For the creative and crafty mums out there, how about a jewellery making kit to encourage a brand new hobby that could result in lovely homemade gifts for you? Alternatively, you could buy the jewellery making kit for yourself to make an individual piece for you mum. Better get cracking with only a week to go. Polishing Jewellery, a UK owned family business, is the best place to get everything you need.

Jewellery Making Kits

Practice Surf Yoga Board

If your mum is more on the active and adventurous side, and your budget is a little bigger, what about this balance board. We didn’t need an excuse to include it after testing one from Practice Surf Boards. They are used for improving your core stability. You don’t even need to be a soul surfer – they are ideal for practicing yoga and pilates.

Practice Surf Board / Yoga Balance Board

We hope you like these mother’s day gift ideas. If you have recommendations of your own, please let us know. Or, if you are a mum and you’ve received something amazing from a loved one, tell us about it.

Remember, it’s better to give your mum something, even a homemade gift – rather than not giving anything simply because you can’t decide which gift is best. Last minute panic buys are rarely good!