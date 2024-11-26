A hyped-up petition calling for a general election less than six months after the last one was held has been signed by people based in 184 countries across the world, The Mirror has reported.

The campaign set up on the government’s official petitions site has amassed millions of signatories since it first went live, with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage saying he has “never seen anything like it”.

Elon Musk even jumped on the bandwagon, sharing a tweet of the petition and writing: “The people of Britain have had enough of a tyrannical police state.”

He also reposted a tweet from the far-right account, Inevitable West, which suggested, falsely, that Labour will soon have to govern without a mandate.

Show me you don't know how British politics works without telling me you don't know how British politics works. pic.twitter.com/Qq4d4lqr18 — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) November 26, 2024

But according to Mirror reports, thousands of those who have signed the petition aren’t living in the UK.

In fact, it includes people based across a whopping 184 countries, from the British Antarctic Territory to China to the United Arab Emirates.

Behind the UK, Australia has the most people who have signed the petition at almost 3,000. In Spain, some 2,018 people have signed and around 1,500 have signed in the US.

More than 1,000 people in France and Canada have also put their name on the petition. Even nine people have signed in the British Antarctic Territory.

