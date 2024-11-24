A petition calling for another General Election is growing at a rapid rate, after it was amplified by a number of high-profile social media accounts over the weekend. At the time of reporting, 1.2 million people had signed for the campaign. But Labour remains unbothered.

Petition calling for another General Election gains huge support

There will, however, be an acknowledgement of the petition in Parliament, after it comfortably reached the 100,000 signature mark. The creator of the campaign has hit-out at the party, for allegedly ‘breaking promises made in their election campaign’.

Nigel Farage was among those promoting the content, saying that he had ‘never seen anything like it’. That likely means he missed the petition calling for a second referendum a few years back, which eventually picked-up 6.1 million signatures.

What can these petitions change? Not much…

Those pushing for another General Election claim that Starmer’s unpopularity among the public and the sheer speed of support behind the campaign should compel him to call for a vote, and face the electorate for a second this year.

However, things don’t really work that way. These petitions are often brought up during times of discontent. They did nothing to budge the Tories from power in the 14 years previous, and the last time we checked, Brexit is still very much a thing.

Blunt response from Labour in face of social media criticism

Although the campaign does show the existing resentment towards Labour and Keir Starmer, it’s nothing unexpected. The government earned a large majority over the summer, but did so with around 35% of the vote. We already knew Sir Keir wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea.

A divisive budget has enhanced negative sentiment towards Labour, and their plans to tax farmers and raise NI contributions have met with strong headwinds. However, as one senior party source told the Huffington Post, ‘those who lost need to accept it’.

Ironic, really, given that Brexiteers were very keen on that line in the years that followed the referendum…

“This democratically elected government was voted for just a few months ago, and gave us an overwhelming mandate to deliver change. The sooner those who lost accept that, the better.” | Labour Source