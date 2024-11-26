A cemetery in Longton, near Stoke, has left people furious after they introduced charges for a VIP pass to let people to visit their loved ones’ graves.

The Garden of Remembrance is a ‘unique’ independently-owned cemetery and has been open for 19 years.

The cemetery issued notice that from January 1, they will only be open 9am to 3pm Monday to Friday to those who do not hold VIP passes.

“From January 2025 this site will be protected by electric gates,” a notice in the grounds reads, per Stoke Sentinel.

“The gates at the front of the site will open and close automatically at set times.

“Entrance to the cemetery will be via a VIP pass making the site secure for our staff, families and visitors. Please ensure you have your pass in good time for the New Year.”

A second notice says: “For visitors who do not have a VIP pass, access to the cemetery will be between the office hours of 9am to 3pm Monday to Friday only.

“Please note, there will be no access at the weekend, on bank holidays, or any other dates when the office is closed. Thank you for your co-operation.”

The passes in question are a one-off purchase, costing £5-per-person to visit a grave or cremation pot, and £10 for a visit to their rose garden.

Jode Bourne, whose father Mark is buried in the cemetery, told Stoke Sentinel: “Now I need to pay a membership fee to visit my dad’s grave. This is an absolute disgrace. Shame on you Garden of Remembrance.”

Jason Taft, who owns the cemetery, defended the changes, and told Stoke on Trent Live that some of the information on the notices was incorrect.

Taft said that the cemetery is open from 9am to 5pm in winter and 9am to 7pm, and that those with a VIP pass will be able to stay until 9pm.

“There are 1,300 graves there and we could not send that many keys out so people can come and get a card if they want one,” Taft told the outlet.

“We are not locking people out and this gives them access to the cemetery until 9pm when we would normally be closed.

“People can know it’s safe when they’re visiting and they’ll be safe from undesirables breaking in now.

“The key cards are not coming into force until January 1 because people wouldn’t be happy if we did it before Christmas.”

