Nancy Pelosi had a brilliantly savage answer when she was asked if she had any explanation for Donald Trump’s post depicting himself as Jesus.

This week, after a spat with the Pope, Trump decided to share an AI-generated picture on social media in which he was portrayed as a Jesus-like figure.

The picture showed Trump in red and white robes appearing to heal a sick man with bright lights around his hands.

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The post was condemned by figures on both sides of the US political spectrum and was later deleted from Trump’s account.

Speaking at an event at George Washington University this week, Democratic politician Nancy Pelosi was asked about the debacle and Trump’s war of words with Pope Leo XIV.

When she was asked “what is going on,” Pelosi, herself a Catholic, simply replied: “You’d have to ask a psychiatrist.”

After discussing her faith, the California lawmaker said Trump’s actions are not “even worthy of a conversation.

“It’s really worthy of a diagnosis,” she added.

THIS IS ULTRA SAVAGE 🔥



Journalist –– Why do you think President Trump posted that photo depicting Jesus?



🇺🇸 Rep Nancy –– "You should ask a psychiatrist. It needs diagnosis, not conversation" 😂 pic.twitter.com/Xhq3TwcZqA — Amock_ (@Amockx2022) April 14, 2026

Trump has since ludicrously tried to claim that he believed the picture was depicting him as a “doctor and Red Cross worker.”

He told reporters outside the Oval Office: “I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor, and had to do with the Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker there, which we support.

“Only the fake news could come up with that one.

“I just heard about it, and I said how did they come up with that? It’s supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better and I do make people better.”