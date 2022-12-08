Penny Mordaunt says she will donate the proceeds from her book to new ‘food pantries’ in her constituency.

The former Tory leadership contender and author of ‘Greater: Britain After the Storm’ said she is opening three new pantries in Portsmouth North.

The neighbourhood centres differ from food banks in that members pay a small subscription of a few pounds a week in exchange for a choice of groceries at a heavily discounted price.

Pantries are run by uniformed staff and volunteers who manage the stores with hand-held technology.

But Mordaunt’s selfless brag has been widely criticised on social media, with people pointing out that, as a politician, she could do more to stop community support centres being set up in the first place.

Here’s a pick of the reaction:

Do you not feel a bit like a pilot bragging about providing what is clearly not enough parachutes while steering the plane at the ground https://t.co/2UY9MdwSia — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 8, 2022

You know you're an MP? How about standing on policies which would end the need for foodbanks? — Elon Musk is a Parody (@onionrick) December 7, 2022

I wonder what could have happened in the last 12 years in the UK that has led to the need to open so many food banks and dramatically increase food bank usage 🤔 https://t.co/s0GIRlR7wp — Robert Gordon (@Robert_Gordon_) December 8, 2022

Will you be saying sorry for having to opening them?#12Toryyears — Graham Jones xMP (@GrahamJones_MP) December 7, 2022

