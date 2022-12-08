Penny Mordaunt says she will donate the proceeds from her book to new ‘food pantries’ in her constituency.
The former Tory leadership contender and author of ‘Greater: Britain After the Storm’ said she is opening three new pantries in Portsmouth North.
The neighbourhood centres differ from food banks in that members pay a small subscription of a few pounds a week in exchange for a choice of groceries at a heavily discounted price.
Pantries are run by uniformed staff and volunteers who manage the stores with hand-held technology.
But Mordaunt’s selfless brag has been widely criticised on social media, with people pointing out that, as a politician, she could do more to stop community support centres being set up in the first place.
Here’s a pick of the reaction:
