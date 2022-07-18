Sophie Raworth has been praised for her “brilliant” interview with Penny Mordaunt.

The BBC broadcaster challenged the Tory Party leadership contender over her previous scaremongering claims over Turkey’s ascension into the European Union.

Confronted with an interview from the 2016 Brexit referendum – when the Leave campaign was seeking to stir up alarm about migrants from Turkey – Ms Mordaunt replied: “The clip says it as I see it.”

On the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme, it was pointed out to the favourite candidate of Tory members that Article 49 of the EU treaty granted a veto on any country joining the bloc.

But she argued the crucial factor was David Cameron’s signal to Turkey that he wanted the country to join, claiming: “The British people did not have a say.”

