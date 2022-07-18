Contenders for the Tory leadership will be whittled down to just four on Monday as MPs cast their votes in the third round of the contest to find a successor to Boris Johnson.

The remaining candidates were involved in series of bad-tempered exchanges in the latest TV debate – staged by ITV – on Sunday evening as the battle for a place in the run off ballot of party members became ever more bitter.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak, who topped both the first two ballots clashed with international trade minister Penny Mordaunt and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss over the economy.

If anyone is still in any doubt about the need for a General Election NOW please watch this

Elimination

And former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat – who finished fourth and fifth respectively in the last ballot and are battling to avoid elimination – squared off over who had the record and experience to be prime minister.

So it looks like Tom needs a vote winner and quickly, and he did…sort of.

He told the voters of the UK: “We need to build more new homes. That’s the solution to the housing crisis.”

The fact the Tories have been in power for what feels like forever and we all know we need more houses seems to have been missed by Tom.

And it’s not full of detail as you can see!

We need to build more new homes.



That’s the solution to the housing crisis. — Tom Tugendhat (@TomTugendhat) July 17, 2022

Reactions

It wasn’t just me who was left a bit short-changed by his plan:

1.

What’s been stopping you? — Dr Lindsay 🇺🇦 Popovich, now Maxwell (@ParisDaguerre) July 17, 2022

2.

But not "socialist"ones, as you call it? Where are all the new builds your party promised over the last 12 years? We need affordable homes, young people can't move out, because rents are stupidly high. — birgit fujer 💙 (@BFujer) July 17, 2022

3.

2011 called and wants their failed promise's back#ToryLeadershipFarce https://t.co/OtHxSlHJVY — FBPE Central (@FBPE_Central) July 17, 2022

4.

Wow. If only someone had thought of this … 🤪

Preferably someone who isn't from a party taking millions ftom property developers. https://t.co/pmVdR1IKrT — Sally Luxmoore 🇪🇺 🇬🇧 💙#RejoinEU #FBPE #FBPPR (@LuxmooreS) July 17, 2022

5.

6.

You have had 12 years to resolve the housing crisis. Once again #ToryLiars failed. In fact 12 years in power you’ve stumbled from one disaster to the next, lining your greedy pockets on the way. #ToriesDevoidOfShame #ToryIncompetence #ToryCorruption #ToryLeadershipFarce https://t.co/GwxXEs4n0w — 💙Triple Vaccinated💙 (@turkgirl28) July 17, 2022

7.

Anyone seen the 300k new homes Johnson promised? Or the 40 new hospitals?? — Travelling Mutt #FBPE 🇪🇺 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇲🇫 (@Matt_Hurley3M) July 17, 2022

8.

