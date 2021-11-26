Priti Patel is “no longer invited” to talks on the migrant crisis with France after Boris Johnson “went public” with a letter to president Emmanuel Macron.

In an escalation of the political crisis after the deaths of 27 people in the Channel, Gérald Darmanin said France was disappointed by the letter, which set out a five-step plan for tackling the surge in crossings.

“Making it public made it even worse,” Darmanin said in a statement.

“We consider the British prime minister’s public letter unacceptable and counter to our discussions between partners.

“As a result Priti Patel is no longer invited,” he added.

The sinking of the inflatable boat on Wednesday marked the biggest loss of life by drowning in the English Channel on record and included 17 men, seven women – one of whom was pregnant – and three children.

Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and the European Commission are all due to attend Sunday’s summit in Calais.

In his letter to Mr Macron, the UK prime minister outlined five steps he wanted to see taken.

They included:

Joint patrols to prevent more boats from leaving French beaches

deploying more advanced technology, like sensors and radar

reciprocal maritime patrols in each other’s territorial waters and airborne surveillance

deepening the work of the countries’ joint intelligence cell

“An agreement with France to take back migrants who cross the Channel through this dangerous route would have an immediate and significant impact,” Mr Johnson said.

